Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 1,729 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock valued at $353,103,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.32. 3,829,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $286.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $303.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.03.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

