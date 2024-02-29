Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $949,000 Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 84,875 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Aramark by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $5,158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,146,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,497,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 52,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,584. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

