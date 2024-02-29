Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

SWKS traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

