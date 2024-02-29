Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $835,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 188.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 24.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 650.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 56.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,801. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

