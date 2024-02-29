Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. 51,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,949. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

