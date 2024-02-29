Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 169.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.77. 563,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

