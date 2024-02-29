Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.71. 541,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808,273. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

