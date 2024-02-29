Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.65

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SHC opened at GBX 122.09 ($1.55) on Thursday. Shaftesbury Capital has a one year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 139.70 ($1.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

