Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Sempra has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Sempra has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRE opened at $70.67 on Thursday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Report on Sempra

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.