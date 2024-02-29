Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Sempra has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Sempra has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sempra to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

