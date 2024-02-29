Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on TKO Group Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TKO Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE:TKO opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in TKO Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TKO Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

