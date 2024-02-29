Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-3.050 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.