Scotiabank Cuts Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target to $15.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

