Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.83. Sasol shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 179,815 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 2,100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

