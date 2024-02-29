Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.39

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1734979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,797,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

