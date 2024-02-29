Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Samsonite International Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.
Samsonite International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Samsonite International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.