Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Samsonite International Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

