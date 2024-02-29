Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.74.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $303.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,191,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.68 and its 200 day moving average is $239.26. The company has a market cap of $293.73 billion, a PE ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $305.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

