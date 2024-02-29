Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.68-9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70-38.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.65 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $300.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,370,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,241. The company has a market capitalization of $290.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $162.98 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.03.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock valued at $353,103,269. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

