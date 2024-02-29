SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SAF-Holland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SFHLF opened at C$11.85 on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.26.
SAF-Holland Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SAF-Holland
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.