SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SFHLF opened at C$11.85 on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of C$10.89 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.26.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SAF-Holland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.