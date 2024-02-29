Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 75,267 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,267 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 4.56% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 48.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 78,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 17,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,270. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

