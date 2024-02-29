Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 75,756 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8,286.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 838,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 828,685 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 680,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

ZTR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 86,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,299. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

