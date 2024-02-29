Saba Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 173,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.