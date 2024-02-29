Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $232,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 156.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 8,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

