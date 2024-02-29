Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,041 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 231,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after buying an additional 1,304,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 631,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 13.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 357,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

SCRM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 66,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.07.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

