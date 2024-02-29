Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 69,042 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,042 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.17% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0434 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,242.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 931,997 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,529.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 75,616 shares of company stock worth $758,740.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading

