Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 405,366 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 405,366 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $70,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 3,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

