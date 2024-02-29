Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 281,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,355,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,483 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

