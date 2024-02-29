RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,664 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $28,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RXO by 6,329.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in RXO by 7,985.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RXO by 61.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of RXO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,080. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

