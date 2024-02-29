Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$14.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.00.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.00%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
