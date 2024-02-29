Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $41.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Flywire Trading Up 17.7 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Flywire has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Flywire’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

