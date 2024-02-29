Roth Capital Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for LKQ in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. LKQ has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LKQ by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after buying an additional 464,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in LKQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,447,000 after buying an additional 540,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.