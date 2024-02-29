Roth Capital Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.66.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

