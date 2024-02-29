Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

ROOT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.71.

ROOT stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Root has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

In related news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Root by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. HST Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

