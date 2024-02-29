Robert W. Baird Raises Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target to $5.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $585.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.19% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,724.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,724.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

