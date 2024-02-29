Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,012.73 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $32,012.73 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015070 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,772.66 or 1.00001426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001143 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00181210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008077 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00232482 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $32,222.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.