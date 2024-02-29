Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of WN stock opened at C$178.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$184.42.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$215.00 to C$213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$197.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WN

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.