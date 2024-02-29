Richard Dufresne Sells 10,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total value of C$1,814,055.00.
Shares of WN stock opened at C$178.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$160.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$184.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
