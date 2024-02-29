Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

EWY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. 1,148,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

