Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492,469 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 3.95% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $56,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KXI remained flat at $59.70 during trading hours on Thursday. 19,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,409. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

