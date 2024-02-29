Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVLV. Wedbush lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.66.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.