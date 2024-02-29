Reviewing Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) & u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares u-blox and Ceragon Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 23.96 Ceragon Networks $347.18 million 0.71 $6.22 million $0.07 42.00

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than u-blox. u-blox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares u-blox and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Ceragon Networks 1.79% 9.95% 4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for u-blox and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ceragon Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ceragon Networks has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Ceragon Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than u-blox.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats u-blox on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network. The company also uses microwave and millimeter-wave radio technologies to transfer telecommunication traffic between wireless 5G and 4G, 3G, and other cellular base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount, all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

