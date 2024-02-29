Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $6.15. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 1,342,623 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RVNC. Barclays reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 21.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $605.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

