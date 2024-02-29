Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.61 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $456.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

