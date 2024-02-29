Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $197.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,133 shares of company stock worth $398,311 and sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

