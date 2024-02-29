Research Analysts Set Expectations for EverQuote, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.95 on Thursday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $537.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $870,659.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 722,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,748.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock worth $2,585,567. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EverQuote by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EverQuote by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

