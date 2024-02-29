Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $84.25 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

