Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,222,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 488,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

