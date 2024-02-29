Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.