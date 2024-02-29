Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $199.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.83.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.