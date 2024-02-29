RenovoRx (RNXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

RenovoRx Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RNXT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,925. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNXT. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenovoRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RenovoRx by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

