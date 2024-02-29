Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,437.86% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Redfin updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Redfin Stock Up 1.4 %

RDFN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 2,160,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,993. The stock has a market cap of $818.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.74. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,746 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after buying an additional 109,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Redfin by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Redfin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

